Storm soaks the Bay Area

The Bay Area awoke Sunday morning to steady rain and its first good soaking since last January as an atmospheric river moved through the region.

Flooding was reported on roads and freeways in several locations, and a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for some areas, especially those scarred by wildfires.

In San Mateo County, an evacuation warning was upgraded to an order at 8 a.m. Sunday for the area of the CZU Lightning Complex burn area. The potential for debris flows, downed trees and power outages in the area prompted the order, according to Cal Fire and San Mateo County authorities.

Half Moon Bay High School opened Sunday morning as a temporary evacuation point. The school is located at 1 Lewis Foster Dr., Foster City. An interactive evacuation map is available at community.zonehaven.com.

The peak time for rain across the Bay Area is expected to be Sunday afternoon and evening, with a chance for thunderstorms. The storm is expected to clear the area by Monday evening, forecasters said, and there is a chance of showers on Tuesday.