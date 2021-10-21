The words "classical music" might quickly conjure up thoughts of Europe, and maybe even a particular historical time period in Europe, but [email protected]'s latest program offers a journey through places closer to home that have also contributed much to classical music.

"Voyage Through the Americas," presented in person in the new Spieker Center at Menlo College and also livestreamed, Oct. 22-23, features pianist Michael Brown and cellist Nicholas Canellakis exploring classical music from across the Americas.

"Voyage" marks the first of two "Focus Residencies" — like mini music festivals — offered by [email protected] this season, with performances and talks held over a weekend.

On Oct. 22, Brown and Canellakis hold a "Behind the Music" talk that looks at the lives and works of eight influential composers from North and South America, including Heitor Villa-Lobos, Aaron Copland, Alberto Ginastera, Scott Joplin and Leonard Bernstein. The talk also incorporates live music, with Brown and Canellakis joined by pianist Gilles Vonsattel and percussionist Ian David Rosenbaum to illustrate the discussion.

The following day, Oct. 23, sees the four musicians performing a concert of iconic works by those eight composers featured in the Behind the Music talk.