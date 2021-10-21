Community briefs: Upcoming talks, food drive, book sale and more

This week in community briefs: Learn about housing and rain gardens, snag your last Off the Grid meal of the year, donate food or prepare to pick up some new reads.

Housing and planning professionals to host discussion series

San Mateo County's "Let's Talk Housing" initiative, a collaborative effort between jurisdictions' housing and planning staff throughout the county, is hosting an online webinar and discussion series to talk about the housing crisis countywide on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:15 p.m. The next discussions in the series are: "Housing and Racial Equity" set for Oct. 27; "Housing in a Climate of Change," set for Nov. 10; and "Putting it All Together for a Better Future" on Dec. 1. Go to letstalkhousing.org to register for the events, which are set to be held on Zoom.

Off the Grid to halt for winter

Menlo Park's weekly Off the Grid food truck event held on Wednesday evenings from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Caltrain station parking lot at 1120 Merrill St. is set to pause for the winter starting in November, according to an announcement on Twitter from the organizer, Off the Grid San Francisco. "Come out for dinner while the weather's still nice," the announcement stated.

Webinar on rain gardens

Flows To Bay, the San Mateo Countywide Water Pollution Prevention Program, will host a workshop on how to design and maintain a rain garden on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom.

There will be an interactive Q&A along with information on how to replace a lawn with drought-tolerant landscape and get a rebate for it.