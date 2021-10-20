Obituaries: Karen Sortino

Karen Sortino, 85, a Menlo Park resident of about 60 years, died on Sept. 17.
Uploaded: Wed, Oct 20, 2021, 9:52 am Karen Sortino, 85, a Menlo Park resident of about 60 years, died on Sept. 17. Click on her name to read the full obituary, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.
