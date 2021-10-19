Four Menlo Park liquor stores cited for selling alcohol to underaged youth

Menlo Park Police recently cited four of nine clerks at stores and restaurants that sell alcohol within the city as part of a minor decoy operation to catch workers who sell alcohol to underaged youth.
There was one clerk cited each at BevMo! and Naomi Sushi, and two from The Refuge, according to Nicole Acker, spokesperson for the Menlo Park Police Department.
Under a grant program from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control, police worked with the state agency to crack down on minor alcohol sales and consumption.
ABC is initiating compliance checks across California to deter businesses from violating alcohol sale policies.
The retail licenses will now face a minimum fine of $250 or up to 32 hours of community service. ABC will also take administrative action, which means the stores could face suspension or revocation of their alcoholic beverage sale licenses.
Menlo Park: The Willows
6 hours ago
Do you know what would actually make this story relevant and interesting? If it included the names of the four liquor stores that were cited. Without that this is pretty much a useless article.
Menlo Park: Stanford Weekend Acres
4 hours ago
This is just a rehash story from In Menlo online last week. Same story, nothing new and it would have been nice for the menlo park police to reveal which stores that got busted. Having lived in Menlo Park for a long time I which much figured out which stores got stung as their aren't that many places to buy liquor at in Menlo Park. Would like to take a stab and name names but don't want to be accused of slander. But I am sure a lot of residents as well as me knows it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out which stores got busted. Probably the one one that got caught up stings before.
another community
2 hours ago
I agree, this article is totally useless without giving the names of the liquor stores that were caught selling alcohol to minors. Shame on Bay City News Service and the Almanac Editors for not going the extra mile and providing us this critical information so we can boycott the offending stores.
Menlo Park: The Willows
2 hours ago
The story does NOT say that "four liquor stores" were cited. The first paragraph says the police cited "four of nine clerks at stores and restaurants that sell alcohol." The second paragraph says, "There was one clerk cited each at BevMo! and Naomi Sushi, and two from The Refuge." Thus, there was one clerk at one liquor store cited, and three clerks at two restaurants.
Menlo Park: Sharon Heights
2 hours ago
If this is what the Menlo Park police have to do, we have a problem with priorities and allocation of resources. In my opinions, this sort of sting is a waste of the police department's time and the tax payers money.
another community
2 hours ago
I don't recall seeing this paragraph in the first iteration of this news article, was it there?:
"There was one clerk cited each at BevMo! and Naomi Sushi, and two from The Refuge, according to Nicole Acker, spokesperson for the Menlo Park Police Department."