Four Menlo Park liquor stores cited for selling alcohol to underaged youth

Menlo Park Police recently cited four of nine clerks at stores and restaurants that sell alcohol within the city as part of a minor decoy operation to catch workers who sell alcohol to underaged youth.

There was one clerk cited each at BevMo! and Naomi Sushi, and two from The Refuge, according to Nicole Acker, spokesperson for the Menlo Park Police Department.

Under a grant program from the California Alcoholic Beverage Control, police worked with the state agency to crack down on minor alcohol sales and consumption.

ABC is initiating compliance checks across California to deter businesses from violating alcohol sale policies.

The retail licenses will now face a minimum fine of $250 or up to 32 hours of community service. ABC will also take administrative action, which means the stores could face suspension or revocation of their alcoholic beverage sale licenses.