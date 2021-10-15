Menlo Park police get grant to combat harm from alcohol

The Menlo Park Police Department received over $70,000 in grant money to fight against alcohol-related harm, the department announced on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The grant, rewarded by the California Alcoholic Beverage Control, will work to strengthen the connection between local first responders and state-wide policy experts. Specifically, the program focuses on reducing alcohol consumption of minors, holding operators accountable and enforcing penalties for those who violate beverage sale policies.

"The program improves the quality of life in neighborhoods," said ABC Director Eric Hirata in a statement. "We've seen a real difference in the communities where the grant program resources have been invested."