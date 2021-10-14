Community briefs: Housing meeting in Portola Valley, Atherton's new volunteer patrol

Portola Valley joint meeting on housing

The Portola Valley Town Council and the Planning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, on Zoom to discuss their visions for the town's housing element.

This meeting will be in a webinar format. Members of the public can comment during the meeting. Information collected at the meeting will be provided to the Ad Hoc Housing Element Committee for review and consideration, according to the town.

For more information, go to portolavalley.net.

Hazardous waste collection event in Portola Valley Oct. 23

The town of Portola Valley is collecting garden chemicals, leftover paint, propane tanks, cleaning products and other hazardous waste on Saturday, Oct. 23, by appointment only.

Accepted items include cleaning products, fertilizers, pesticides, flammable liquids, fluorescent lights, paint, acids/bases, aerosol cans, automotive supplies, inks and photo chemicals. All waste collected is reused, recycled, or stabilized for proper disposal to achieve zero waste and prevent any items from going to the landfill and contaminating water and soil. They won't accept radioactive, explosive or medical waste.