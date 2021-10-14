News

Community briefs: Housing meeting in Portola Valley, Atherton's new volunteer patrol

Uploaded: Thu, Oct 14, 2021, 11:46 am 0
The Portola Valley Town Center in 2008. The Town Council and Planning Commission will host a join meeting on the upcoming housing element on Oct. 27. Photo by Michelle Le.

Portola Valley joint meeting on housing

The Portola Valley Town Council and the Planning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, on Zoom to discuss their visions for the town's housing element.

This meeting will be in a webinar format. Members of the public can comment during the meeting. Information collected at the meeting will be provided to the Ad Hoc Housing Element Committee for review and consideration, according to the town.

For more information, go to portolavalley.net.

Hazardous waste collection event in Portola Valley Oct. 23

The town of Portola Valley is collecting garden chemicals, leftover paint, propane tanks, cleaning products and other hazardous waste on Saturday, Oct. 23, by appointment only.

Accepted items include cleaning products, fertilizers, pesticides, flammable liquids, fluorescent lights, paint, acids/bases, aerosol cans, automotive supplies, inks and photo chemicals. All waste collected is reused, recycled, or stabilized for proper disposal to achieve zero waste and prevent any items from going to the landfill and contaminating water and soil. They won't accept radioactive, explosive or medical waste.

Go here or call 650-372-6200 to sign up. Exact location and directions will be provided after you make an appointment.

There's a limit 10 gallons of liquid or 50 pounds of solids per appointment. No business waste will be accepted.

Discussion on housing and racial equity

Let's Talk Housing, an outreach effort of all the jurisdictions in San Mateo County, will host a talk on housing and racial equity on Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Questions that will be addressed include: "Why does where you live matter? Why are our neighborhoods segregated, even though our communities are diverse? What can we do to create more inclusive and equitable communities?"

Register here.

Atherton police create resident volunteer patrol

The Atherton Police Department is recruiting for its new Resident Volunteer Patrol (RVP) program.

Volunteers can take part in street walking patrols to serve as "eyes and ears" for the police department. They can also participate in the "You Are Not Alone" program to provide welfare checks on seniors and ill residents.

To apply to join the RVP, download an application on the town's website and submit it to Cmdr. Dan Larsen at [email protected]

Angela Swartz

