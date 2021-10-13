Obituaries: A list of local residents who died recently

Ernest Edward Goitein, 96, environmental activist and Atherton resident, died on Sept. 25. Louella "Lou" Elizabeth Harrington, 98, a longtime Menlo Park resident, died on Sept. 28. Irving Holzberg, 82, a Menlo Park resident, died on Oct. 5. Mary Margaret "Peggy" Merz, 87, a Portola Valley resident of 45 years, died on Oct. 5.

Click on their names to read the full obituary, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.