Community briefs: Portola Valley housing meeting Thursday; Woodside resident, teacher win awards

The Woodside Town Council awarded the Woodside Honor Coin to Anne Van Camp for her citizen advocacy for cleaning up the equestrian trails, after her beloved horse was injured by metal debris on local trails, during a Sept. 28 meeting.
"The honor coin is new (this is only the second one we have awarded) and it is meant to serve as a symbol of the town's gratitude for those who have had a materially positive impact on our community through their advocacy, leadership and service to the town," said Mayor Brian Dombkoswki in an email.
The coin shows Woodside's Independence Hall on its front, representing the meaningful impact that an individual can have in the local government, he said. Spring and Sprite (the horse statues along Woodside Road) are on the back, representing the commitment to the spirit of Woodside and upholding values as a community.
Portola Valley town officials will host a community meeting on its latest housing element from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, on Zoom.
The interactive meeting will include discussion on how to plan for more housing over the next eight years, according to the town. This meeting is open to everyone: Those who live or work in town and to all those who are new to the housing element update process. Sign up here.
For questions or to get more information, email [email protected]
The MAA American Mathematics Competitions (AMC) announced the 2021 winners of the Edyth May Sliffe Awards for Distinguished Mathematics Teaching in Middle School and High School. Woodside High School AP Physics and BC Calculus teacher Stephanie Finander was one of about 20 winners.
The awards are given annually to teachers who have done outstanding work to motivate students in mathematics by participating in one of MAA's competitions.
