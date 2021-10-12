News

Stanford professor shares Nobel prize in economics

Guido W. Imbens wins prize with MIT colleague

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Tue, Oct 12, 2021, 11:37 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Guido W. Imbens, center, with his wife, Susan Athey, and three children. Guido Imbens was awarded the 2021 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences. Photo by Bjorn Carey/Stanford News Service.

Stanford University professor Guido W. Imbens was one of two Bay Area professors who were named Nobel laureates in economics early Monday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

Imbens will share half of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences — formally called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2021 — with colleague Joshua D. Angrist, of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, "for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships."

David Card, of the University of California at Berkeley, won half of the prize "for his empirical contributions to labour economics.

The prize amount that the laureates will share is 10 million Swedish krona, about $1.14 million.

Although the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences notes on its website that the prize in economics is not a Nobel Prize — in part because it was not established until 1968, 73 years after the creation of the Nobel Prize by Alfred Nobel's will — it is awarded using the same principles as for the Nobel Prizes that have been awarded since 1901 and is commonly referred to as the Nobel prize in economics.

Watch the announcement of the prize:

