Stanford requires COVID-19 vaccines for all employees

Stanford is requiring all employees, whether working remotely or from the office, to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8, the university announced last week.

Anyone who doesn't provide proof of vaccination by that date "will not be able to perform work for the university," unless they have a religious or medical exemption, according to an Oct. 6 letter from Stanford Provost Persis Drell, School of Medicine Dean Lloyd Minor and Associate Vice Provost of Environmental Health and Safety Russell Furr.

"A growing number of people are returning to campus, and teaching, research and social activities are on the upswing," the letter to employees states. "Together, we can maintain our momentum and keep one another as safe as possible."

The mandate is the result of President Joe Biden's executive order last month requiring vaccination for employees of federal contractors.

"As a result, due to the many federal contracts and requirements at Stanford and the open nature of our campus, the federal requirement will extend to virtually every university employee," Stanford's letter to employees states.