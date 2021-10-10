Fire alert, red flag warning issued for Santa Cruz Mountains

Forecasters issued a red flag warning for Sunday night into Tuesday evening, when gusty north winds and dry conditions are in store for the Bay Area.

High winds could bring power outages, or topple trees and break off limbs, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, a gale warning was issued for Bay Area waters and forecasters advised mariners to consider altering plans.

The warning is in effect for the Santa Cruz mountains from 2 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Santa Cruz mountains will see gusts of 35-50 mph, with peak winds early Monday morning into Monday afternoon, forecasters said.

San Mateo County also issued an urgent fire weather message on Sunday due to the red flag warning.