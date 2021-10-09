News

Guest opinion: Measure B is the right solution for the future of Menlo Park's students

by Peter Carpenter / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 9, 2021, 10:16 am 1
Time to read: about 3 minutes

Measure B is a long-term financial solution that allows Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) to continue delivering superior education at a reasonable cost, and one with meticulous accountability to the taxpayers. I say this as the leading voice against previous parcel tax measures; I even drafted the argument against measures A and C in 2016. In contrast, I fully support Measure B.

California's elementary and secondary education financing system is complex and difficult to understand. When Proposition 13 was passed in the '70s, the focus was on funding "basic" education for all. As a result, many districts ended up relying on local funding, such as property taxes, to provide a higher standard of education. In Menlo Park, it was determined that 18 cents from each property tax dollar would go toward the school district, and unfortunately, this percentage is unchangeable. That's why, four decades later, property taxes cover only 62% of the district's budget, and why parcel taxes were introduced to bridge the gap.

The complexity of these early supplemental funding solutions was further challenged by poor communication to voters about them. And the efforts to educate voters were primarily targeted toward district parents, not taxpayers.

As a taxpayer, I presented my concerns about parcel taxes in order to change the basic philosophy: Make parcel taxes work for our community's education system and for the economy. When new district and school board leaders ushered in an approach that put taxpayers at parity with parents, the communication, understanding, and collaboration about supplemental funding grew.

Over the last five years, MPCSD streamlined and simplified the district's finances while navigating the complex laws that dictate funding for our education.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

In the lead-up to Measure B, I reviewed the plans and budgets with the experience formed over decades of serving on boards, ethics and finance committees in academia, the public sector and the corporate world. As a member of the Vision for Outstanding Public Education Committee, I helped to formulate and refine the district's long-term goals and the financial plans for how to achieve them.

Most recently, with my grandchildren now attending schools in the district, I've seen firsthand the phenomenal quality of the staff, and the value of my tax dollars at work. MPCSD delivers credible value for the dollar, with strong academic performance despite spending the least per student compared to competitive neighboring districts: Woodside, Portola Valley, Las Lomitas, Hillsborough, and Palo Alto.

I empathize with taxpayers' concerns around the ambiguity of future enrollment and the hesitancy to approve a measure that incorporates these uncertain, though likely, risks. Think about it this way: As a shareholder, would you have confidence in a board that didn't have a long-term plan that took into consideration both present and future risks? Measure B allows the board to move forward in a period of ambiguity with a hard cap, and the flexibility — and responsibility — to reassess if they don't need the entire Measure B amount in any given year.

The importance of the quality of leadership to run an efficient and successful organization should not be overlooked. It's something I saw firsthand, as a member of the military, while serving in the federal Office of Management and Budget, in boardrooms and educational institutions. We have great leadership across the school district, from the administration to the staff as well as a solid school board, elected by the people and tasked with district oversight.

Finally, we also must acknowledge that much of the political and economic turbulence in our society is because of poor education. A healthy democracy demands well-educated students. The strength of our economy is contingent on productivity, and our productivity can only be increased by education. Data shows that with a strong education system, communities see an economic benefit; for example, a 2010 Stanford study found that for every dollar the government invests in education, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grows by $20.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

These are key factors that I have considered, and which I encourage others to consider, when deciding to support this parcel tax. Measure B will empower the district's leadership to provide economic growth for our community through investing in our children; and well-educated children are the greatest asset for the future of our democracy.

Peter Carpenter is a Menlo Park resident.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Guest opinion: Measure B is the right solution for the future of Menlo Park's students

by Peter Carpenter / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Oct 9, 2021, 10:16 am

Measure B is a long-term financial solution that allows Menlo Park City School District (MPCSD) to continue delivering superior education at a reasonable cost, and one with meticulous accountability to the taxpayers. I say this as the leading voice against previous parcel tax measures; I even drafted the argument against measures A and C in 2016. In contrast, I fully support Measure B.

California's elementary and secondary education financing system is complex and difficult to understand. When Proposition 13 was passed in the '70s, the focus was on funding "basic" education for all. As a result, many districts ended up relying on local funding, such as property taxes, to provide a higher standard of education. In Menlo Park, it was determined that 18 cents from each property tax dollar would go toward the school district, and unfortunately, this percentage is unchangeable. That's why, four decades later, property taxes cover only 62% of the district's budget, and why parcel taxes were introduced to bridge the gap.

The complexity of these early supplemental funding solutions was further challenged by poor communication to voters about them. And the efforts to educate voters were primarily targeted toward district parents, not taxpayers.

As a taxpayer, I presented my concerns about parcel taxes in order to change the basic philosophy: Make parcel taxes work for our community's education system and for the economy. When new district and school board leaders ushered in an approach that put taxpayers at parity with parents, the communication, understanding, and collaboration about supplemental funding grew.

Over the last five years, MPCSD streamlined and simplified the district's finances while navigating the complex laws that dictate funding for our education.

In the lead-up to Measure B, I reviewed the plans and budgets with the experience formed over decades of serving on boards, ethics and finance committees in academia, the public sector and the corporate world. As a member of the Vision for Outstanding Public Education Committee, I helped to formulate and refine the district's long-term goals and the financial plans for how to achieve them.

Most recently, with my grandchildren now attending schools in the district, I've seen firsthand the phenomenal quality of the staff, and the value of my tax dollars at work. MPCSD delivers credible value for the dollar, with strong academic performance despite spending the least per student compared to competitive neighboring districts: Woodside, Portola Valley, Las Lomitas, Hillsborough, and Palo Alto.

I empathize with taxpayers' concerns around the ambiguity of future enrollment and the hesitancy to approve a measure that incorporates these uncertain, though likely, risks. Think about it this way: As a shareholder, would you have confidence in a board that didn't have a long-term plan that took into consideration both present and future risks? Measure B allows the board to move forward in a period of ambiguity with a hard cap, and the flexibility — and responsibility — to reassess if they don't need the entire Measure B amount in any given year.

The importance of the quality of leadership to run an efficient and successful organization should not be overlooked. It's something I saw firsthand, as a member of the military, while serving in the federal Office of Management and Budget, in boardrooms and educational institutions. We have great leadership across the school district, from the administration to the staff as well as a solid school board, elected by the people and tasked with district oversight.

Finally, we also must acknowledge that much of the political and economic turbulence in our society is because of poor education. A healthy democracy demands well-educated students. The strength of our economy is contingent on productivity, and our productivity can only be increased by education. Data shows that with a strong education system, communities see an economic benefit; for example, a 2010 Stanford study found that for every dollar the government invests in education, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grows by $20.

These are key factors that I have considered, and which I encourage others to consider, when deciding to support this parcel tax. Measure B will empower the district's leadership to provide economic growth for our community through investing in our children; and well-educated children are the greatest asset for the future of our democracy.

Peter Carpenter is a Menlo Park resident.

Comments

Roy Thiele-Sardiña
Registered user
Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
7 hours ago
Roy Thiele-Sardiña, Menlo Park: Central Menlo Park
Registered user
7 hours ago

Thanks Peter,

as always thoughtful and succinct.

yes on B it is.

Roy Thiele-Sardina

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.