Innovative trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah brings 'stretch jazz' to Stanford Live

Jazz trumpeter and composer Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah brings his deft blend of jazz, modern hip-hop and ancient diasporic rhythms to Stanford's Bing Concert Hall on Saturday, Oct. 9 in a show presented by Stanford Live.

The Edison Award–winning and Grammy-nominated musician grew up in New Orleans, part of a family of leaders in arts and culture. As a teen, he learned music from his uncle, legendary saxophone player Donald Harrison, Jr. Adjuah's grandfather, Big Chief Donald Harrison Sr., is a key leader in the city's Black Indian masking tradition. His family's story was portrayed in the HBO series "Treme," according to the artist's website.

Adjuah has developed several innovative musical techniques and pioneered "Stretch Jazz," a musical form with jazz roots described on Adjuah's website as music "that attempts to 'stretch' jazz’s rhythmic, melodic and harmonic conventions to encompass multiple musical forms, languages and cultures."

He has recorded 15 albums, the most recent of which is "Axiom," released in 2020. The album was nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

Adjuah performs Oct. 9, 7 and 9 p.m. at Bing Concert Hall, 327 Lasuen St., Stanford. For more information, visit live.stanford.edu.