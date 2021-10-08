Arts

Art center hosts hybrid community day to explore 'Art of Disability Culture' show

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 8, 2021, 10:23 am 0
“The Art of Disability Culture,” features works in a variety of media celebrating the “infinitely varied disability experience.” Seen here is “Self Portrait,” a digital print by Michaela Oteri. Courtesy Palo Alto Art Center

The Palo Alto Art Center hosts an online and in-person community day highlighting its current exhibition, "The Art of Disability Culture: Artists with disabilities dispelling myths, dissolving barriers and disrupting prejudice," which is a celebration of disability experience.

The event, which takes place Sunday, Oct. 10, noon - 4p.m., both at the center and virtually, includes exhibition tours with curator Fran Osborne and performances by "Northern California’s only stuttering female comedian," Nina G; blind performance artist Maia Scott; and Bay Area native African, Indigenous, Deaf, Disabled producer, choreographer, actor and dancer Antoine Hunter.

Every artist in the "Art of Disability Culture" show has one or more disabilities, whether visible or invisible, and the show offers works in a variety of media, including both traditional and digital portraiture, tactile paintings, video, installations, an interactive labyrinth, ceramics and a site-specific sculpture.

Visitors to Community Day can enjoy hands-on art activities, see Canine Companions up-close and purchase refreshments from Deaf-owned Neapolitan pizza truck Mozzeria and Ada’s Cafe coffee cart.

The Palo Alto Art Center is located at 1313 Newell Road, Palo Alto. For more information, visit cityofpaloalto.org.

