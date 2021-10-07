Man found guilty of 14 felonies related to 2017 Menlo Park robbery and sexual assault

A man who robbed a home and sexually assaulted a senior victim in Menlo Park has been found guilty by a jury of 14 felony charges, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Current and former Menlo Park police officers testified in the trial about their investigations of the crime, which occurred at a home on the 1100 block of Ringwood Avenue in Menlo Park, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

On Aug. 11, 2017, Lamar Dekari Stevens, a 40-year-old from San Jose, entered a Menlo Park home through an unlocked window, according to prosecutors. Stevens then covered the mouth of a 65-year-old male victim, held a knife to his throat and demanded money, according to prosecutors.

After the victim provided Stevens with $40, he sexually assaulted the victim and demanded his car keys and credit cards, according to prosecutors.

The victim escaped to a neighbor's home and called police, who responded quickly and saw the suspect running toward the pedestrian foot bridge over U.S. 101. Police released a canine officer and the suspect jumped to the ground, falling about 30 feet and breaking an ankle, according to prosecutors.