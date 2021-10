Clifton "Cliff" Jenkins, 83, a former staff at the San Mateo Office of Education, died on Sept. 10. Barbara Jean Wright, 91, a longtime Atherton resident and member of the Atherton Tree Committee, died on Sept. 23.

