Newsom signs bill to reduce maternal, infant deaths

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill on Monday intended to help reduce the state's maternal and infant mortality rates, especially among Black families and people of color.

Senate Bill 65, known as the Momnibus Act, requires the state's Department of Public Health to track and analyze maternal and infant deaths in an effort to improve the state's collection of data on factors that contribute to maternal and infant deaths and other poor health outcomes.

While the state's infant mortality rate is lower than the national average, figures for Black and Native American infants are higher than the state's average. The death rate for Black pregnant and postpartum residents is also higher than the state's average, according to data from the state's Health and Human Services Agency.

"While we want to improve health outcomes, pregnancy outcomes, eliminate all infant and maternal mortality, we need to accept that there is a glaring racial disparity, and Momnibus addresses that," SB 65 author Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, said Monday in a virtual bill signing ceremony.

Newsom acknowledged that the state's maternal and infant mortality disparities have not improved even as death rates have declined in the aggregate.