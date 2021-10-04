Arts

No average bears here: Local artists 'dress' unique statues up for auction in Los Altos

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

"Crazy Rich Bears," sponsored by Chef Chu, is the size of an actual grizzly bear and was decorated by artist Jordan Fong, an art instructor at Foothill College. Courtesy Los Altos Rotary

The slow emergence from quarantine has meant a shift away from spending the day in favorite sweatpants or pajamas for many, but few have come back into public with as varied and fun a wardrobe as the Los Altos Bears.

Since May, 54 hand-painted fiberglass bears decorated by local artists have been bringing cheer to downtown Los Altos, celebrating a collective coming out of "hibernation." Los Altos Rotary hosted this friendly ursine invasion, which saw bears placed in locations throughout downtown. Each bear was sponsored by a local business or an individual.

The Los Altos Bears event has featured 54 handpainted placed throughout downtown Los Altos during the summer. Bears from left to right: "I Have Your Back Like you Have Mine" by Los Altos Hills artist Sudnya Schroff; "The Rotary Bear" by San Francisco artist Gabriela Hofmeyer; and "Field Guide" by Stanford artist Sukey Bryan. Courtesy Los Altos Rotary

Now that winter is on its way, the bears are looking to head indoors to permanent homes. The nattily dressed figures are all up for auction, both as a fundraiser for Los Altos Rotary, which receives 75% of the proceeds from the bears' sale, and the artists, who will receive 25%. The auction has actually been ongoing, with bidding available online or via a QR code placed next to each bear. But the final chance to bring home a bear sculpture will be a Bid It and Win It virtual auction on Saturday, Oct. 9, 5-6 p.m.

The Los Altos Bears, which are featured in various poses and sizes, are decked out in everything from a Roman toga to board shorts and a surfboard. There's also a sleek mosaic-tiled bear dotted with delicate glass daisies, and even a Work From Home Bear who, with coat and tie, is all set for Zoom from the waist up but sporting fancy boxers below. And many bears boast colorful coats that draw on more abstract interpretations, including a tribute to wildlife and a celebration of wine tasting.

For more information, visit /losaltosbears.losaltosrotary.org.

