News

Air quality advisory in effect Monday due to wildfire smoke

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 4, 2021, 11:15 am 0

A smoky sky over the Santa Cruz Mountains photographed from Portola Valley on Aug. 18, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Wildfire smoke from southern Sierra blazes will continue to bring haze to Bay Area skies through Monday, air district officials said.

An air quality advisory for the region was issued for Monday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert will be in effect.

When the smell of smoke is present, residents should stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that air conditioning units and car vent systems be set to recirculate to keep outside air from moving inside.

Air quality readings are available at baaqmd.gov/highs.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Air quality advisory in effect Monday due to wildfire smoke

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Oct 4, 2021, 11:15 am

Wildfire smoke from southern Sierra blazes will continue to bring haze to Bay Area skies through Monday, air district officials said.

An air quality advisory for the region was issued for Monday by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Pollution levels are not expected to exceed federal health standards and no Spare the Air Alert will be in effect.

When the smell of smoke is present, residents should stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. It is also recommended that air conditioning units and car vent systems be set to recirculate to keep outside air from moving inside.

Air quality readings are available at baaqmd.gov/highs.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.