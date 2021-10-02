News

Spare the Air alert extended through Sunday

Wildfire smoke, high temperatures are causing haze and unhealthy air quality

by Bay City News Service

Smoke coming from the SCU Lightning Complex fires is visible behind Google construction in Mountain View on Aug. 20, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A triple threat of wildfire smoke, hot inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust has compelled air quality officials to extend the current Spare the Air Alert through Sunday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a continuance of Saturday's Spare the Air alert because unhealthy levels of smog in the region are expected to continue.

The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures as high as the 90s around the Bay Area, and combined with smoke from wildfires elsewhere in the state, they're causing hazy and smoky skies, according to the air district.

The air district issues the Spare the Air alerts when smog pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels that can cause throat irritation, congestion and other health problems.

Residents can proactively help offset unhealthy smog levels by walking, cycling or taking public transit, air officials said.

"We can all do our part by driving less to reduce smog and improve air quality this weekend," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. "If we all drive less, we can help reduce harmful smog and protect the health of Bay Area residents."

People can find the district's latest air quality readings at baaqmd.gov/highs. Find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

