Spare the Air alert extended through Sunday

A triple threat of wildfire smoke, hot inland temperatures and vehicle exhaust has compelled air quality officials to extend the current Spare the Air Alert through Sunday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a continuance of Saturday's Spare the Air alert because unhealthy levels of smog in the region are expected to continue.

The National Weather Service has forecast temperatures as high as the 90s around the Bay Area, and combined with smoke from wildfires elsewhere in the state, they're causing hazy and smoky skies, according to the air district.

The air district issues the Spare the Air alerts when smog pollution is expected to reach unhealthy levels that can cause throat irritation, congestion and other health problems.

Residents can proactively help offset unhealthy smog levels by walking, cycling or taking public transit, air officials said.