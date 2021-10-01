News

'Neighborhood Pizza Guy' takes pizza project to Menlo Park's Willows neighborhood

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Oct 1, 2021, 12:03 pm 0
Matt Burr, creator of "Neighborhood Pizza Guy" pizzas, at Holbrook Palmer Park in Atherton with two of his pizzas on April 8. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Next time you go to Cafe Zoe on a weekend, you may just be able to pick up a pizza too.

Matt Burr, who taught himself to bake pizzas as a pandemic passion project in Atherton and began sharing them with neighbors via the neighborhood-based social networking site Nextdoor, will begin operating out of Cafe Zoe in Menlo Park's Willows neighborhood on weekend evenings starting Friday, Oct. 1.

Cafe Zoe also hosts live music nights on Fridays.

Pizzas will be available by preorder on Burr's website, https://neighborhoodpizzaguy.com/ neighborhoodpizzaguy.com and will be available for takeout on weekend evenings.

"The last few months have been a lot of planning and business development, but Kathleen and Zoe have been so kind as to offer their assistance and space to help me get off the ground," Burr said in an email.

"I think the Willows deserves more food options," said Kathleen Daly, owner of Cafe Zoe, in an interview.

"If the pandemic taught me one thing, it's that I should have had more options for food here," she said.

There are some limitations – the cafe doesn't have a full kitchen, but they have found a countertop pizza oven that will work for a while as the pizza business grows, Daly said.

Daly added that she was eager to see "the direction that this place takes with some more takeout food options."

Go to neighborhoodpizzaguy.com to preorder. Cafe Zoe is located at 1929 Menalto Ave. in Menlo Park.

