'Neighborhood Pizza Guy' takes pizza project to Menlo Park's Willows neighborhood

Next time you go to Cafe Zoe on a weekend, you may just be able to pick up a pizza too.

Matt Burr, who taught himself to bake pizzas as a pandemic passion project in Atherton and began sharing them with neighbors via the neighborhood-based social networking site Nextdoor, will begin operating out of Cafe Zoe in Menlo Park's Willows neighborhood on weekend evenings starting Friday, Oct. 1.

Cafe Zoe also hosts live music nights on Fridays.

Pizzas will be available by preorder on Burr's website, https://neighborhoodpizzaguy.com/ neighborhoodpizzaguy.com and will be available for takeout on weekend evenings.

"The last few months have been a lot of planning and business development, but Kathleen and Zoe have been so kind as to offer their assistance and space to help me get off the ground," Burr said in an email.