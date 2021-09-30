News

Trinity School celebrates six decades with a familiar face, as longtime office manager returns after 20 years

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Thu, Sep 30, 2021, 11:56 am
Ann Poulson, who worked at Trinity School starting in 1963 and then on and off for about 40 years, speaks to students during an assembly to celebrate the school's 60th anniversary in Menlo Park on Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

For the first time in about 20 years, Ann Poulson stepped foot on Trinity School's Sand Hill Road campus to celebrate an anniversary for the private school: 60 years in existence.

On Monday afternoon Poulson, who was the K-5 Upper Campus' first office manager, spoke to students about how the Menlo Park campus has changed since it was incorporated in 1961.

Poulson, who turns 89 next week, officially became an employee with Trinity in 1963 and worked for the school on and off for about 40 years, retired in the early 2000s. Though she moved from Menlo Park to Redwood City, she kept in touch with school officials. She also still attends St. Bede's Episcopal Church, the congregation connected to the elementary school.

"It's sort of like I've been here (since I left)," she said, holding a bouquet of flowers from school staff. "I know the place."

The school, originally called Trinity Parish School, was established as an elementary school for the children of Trinity Church's parishioners, according to the "Images of America" series book focused on Menlo Park.

During Poulson's visit, she and current staff, including Principal Matt Allio, popped into the school's basement and sifted through boxes of records. "That's my handwriting!" she exclaimed, finding a box of records from the 1960s.

She came armed with a family photo album, which included photos of her daughter's graduation from Trinity, a staff photo and a photo of the first kindergarten and first grade classes at the school.

