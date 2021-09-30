Trinity School celebrates six decades with a familiar face, as longtime office manager returns after 20 years

For the first time in about 20 years, Ann Poulson stepped foot on Trinity School's Sand Hill Road campus to celebrate an anniversary for the private school: 60 years in existence.

On Monday afternoon Poulson, who was the K-5 Upper Campus' first office manager, spoke to students about how the Menlo Park campus has changed since it was incorporated in 1961.

Poulson, who turns 89 next week, officially became an employee with Trinity in 1963 and worked for the school on and off for about 40 years, retired in the early 2000s. Though she moved from Menlo Park to Redwood City, she kept in touch with school officials. She also still attends St. Bede's Episcopal Church, the congregation connected to the elementary school.

Slideshow Matt Allio, Trinity School principal, and Ann Poulson, who worked at Trinity School starting in 1963 and then on and off for about 40 years, sit on a bench built in memory of third grade student who died in the 1970s, in Menlo Park on Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Ann Poulson holds a staff photo from the 1989/1990 school year showing her in the top row, three staff members from the right, in Menlo Park on Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Ann Poulson, who started working at Trinity School in 1963 and continued on and off for about 40 years, shows images of her daughter as a student on the campus in Menlo Park on Sept. 21, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier. An old photo of the first kindergarten and first grade classes at Trinity School. Photo by Magali Gauthier. Previous Next

"It's sort of like I've been here (since I left)," she said, holding a bouquet of flowers from school staff. "I know the place."

The school, originally called Trinity Parish School, was established as an elementary school for the children of Trinity Church's parishioners, according to the "Images of America" series book focused on Menlo Park.