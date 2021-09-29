News

Obituaries: Mary Cox, Carl Heinz Feldman, Marlyn Ahlenius Johnson

A list of local residents who died recently.

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

A coffin with a flower arrangement in a morgue

Mary Cox, a former teacher at Sequoia Union High School District and former head of the guidance department at Menlo-Atherton High School, died on March 10, 2020. Carl Heinz Feldman, 92, a realtor and Menlo Park resident, died on Dec. 9, 2020. Marlyn Ahlenius Johnson, 90, a longtime Menlo Park resident, died on Aug. 22.

Click on their names to read the full obituaries, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.

