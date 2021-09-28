Man pleads no contest to home burglary in Menlo Park

A man has pleaded no contest to burglarizing the home of a Menlo Park family in April, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

On April 15, a Menlo Park couple and their 2-year-old child were sleeping in an unlocked condo in the 1200 block of El Camino Real. When they woke up, they discovered that someone had entered their home and stolen laptops, cellphones, AirPods and food from the refrigerator, according to prosecutors.

Upon investigation, they learned that a neighbor's camera had captured footage of a suspect dressed distinctively and walking with a limp trying the door handles on two other nearby homes. The next day, the family tried pinging the laptop and cellphone and saw that the devices were in Berkeley, according to prosecutors.

From there, officers with the Berkeley Police Department responded and found a suspect wearing the same clothes as the man in the camera footage. When officers searched his backpacks, they found the stolen laptops, cellphones and AirPods, according to prosecutors.

Harry Quincy Nguyen, a 54-year-old man from San Francisco who is experiencing homelessness, pleaded no contest to felony residential burglary on the condition that he face 90 days in county jail and no time in state prison. Based on the time he had already served, he was placed on two years of supervised probation, according to the District Attorney's Office.