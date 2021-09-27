Atherton: Recent burglaries may be tied to gang involved in winter 2018 spree, police say

Atherton police have reported four residential burglaries in town over the last four days. In news bulletins, police emphasized that there were delays in responding to the break-ins because alarm companies didn't immediately notify the department, and that the crimes may be connected to a burglary spree in town three years ago.

Three of the four burglaries share the same method of operation as the November 2018 to February 2019 burglary spree in town: Burglars break in by smashing second floor master bedroom windows and doors. A large share of these burglaries were committed by Chilean gang members operating out of Southern California, police said.

"Our initial investigation has revealed these burglaries may once again be tied to the same group of organized Chilean gang members," police wrote Monday.

These are the same thieves who are suspected of taking $800,000 worth of jewelry from an Atherton home in December 2020.

Most recent incidents

The first burglary took place on Friday (Sept. 24) around 8:25 p.m. when a residential alarm was activated on the unit block of Kilroy Way, according to police. Burglars smashed a master bedroom window at the back of the house. Six minutes later, a third-party alarm company notified police of the break-in.