Testing catches four asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in Belle Haven School class

An entire Belle Haven School third grade class was quarantined for two weeks

after four of its students tested positive for COVID-19. The district credits testing for catching the cases, all of which were asymptomatic, at the Menlo Park school during the week of Aug. 28, said Ravenswood City School District Superintendent Gina Sudaria in a Friday email.

The class of 16 students returned to the K-8 campus on Sept. 13 and no adults in the class tested positive, she noted.

"County gave direction to quarantine the class: There are no clear cutoffs for when to close a classroom to quarantine at home but the contact tracer was able to get in touch with the nurse who said to close the room. So we believe it was out of an abundance of caution," she said. "This class that needed to quarantine back in August was provided 1:1 laptops, hotspots, reading and instructional materials. So no instruction was missed when distance learning commenced the very next day."

Aside from those four students, three others on campus tested positive for COVID-19 that week, according to the district. There were four other cases throughout the district that week, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard. Out of 17 cases districtwide that week, two were adults.