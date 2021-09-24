Community college district to help cover student debt, college costs

The San Mateo County Community College District will use federal funding to provide student debt relief and financial aid to students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three colleges of the district collectively received over $23 million through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. This is the third round of higher education funding coming to the college district, which includes Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College.

Just over half of those relief funds, or almost $13 million, will go towards helping students, as the program requires institutions to allocate at least half of funding towards student aid.

Almost $12 million will go towards direct student aid, with students receiving between $1,250 and $2,750, depending on whether they are eligible for Pell Grants and how many academic units they're enrolled in.

Another $678,000 will help pay outstanding student debt incurred during the pandemic, between the summer 2020 and summer 2021 academic terms. The student debt relief will help 3,719 students, providing $182 each of debt relief.