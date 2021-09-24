Community briefs: Book giveaway, parent education talks, Early Learning Center openings

Saturday: Book giveaway

Feldman's Books will give away thousands of free books and bookcases on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its old location, 1170 El Camino Real in Menlo Park.

The longtime used bookstore recently relocated to 1075 Curtis St. in downtown Menlo Park. Attendees are invited to bring their own bags and boxes. Anyone who plans to attend should wear a mask indoors.

Early Learning Center openings

The Early Learning Center (ELC) has openings in school-day classrooms at Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park and Laurel School in Atherton for children 3 to 5 years old.

Classes run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Visit the ELC's website for details or contact 650-463-1236 to enroll or learn more.

Parent Education Series talks

To coincide with National Suicide Prevention Month, San Mateo County Health, StarVista, Sequoia Healthcare District and nonprofit The Parent Venture will host a webinar to offer information for parents, caregivers and supportive adults about suicide prevention, including warning signs, risk factors, and how to support a young person who is struggling on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.