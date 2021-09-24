Community briefs: Book giveaway, parent education talks, Early Learning Center openings

Feldman's Books will give away thousands of free books and bookcases on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its old location, 1170 El Camino Real in Menlo Park.
The longtime used bookstore recently relocated to 1075 Curtis St. in downtown Menlo Park. Attendees are invited to bring their own bags and boxes. Anyone who plans to attend should wear a mask indoors.
The Early Learning Center (ELC) has openings in school-day classrooms at Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park and Laurel School in Atherton for children 3 to 5 years old.
Classes run from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Visit the ELC's website for details or contact 650-463-1236 to enroll or learn more.
To coincide with National Suicide Prevention Month, San Mateo County Health, StarVista, Sequoia Healthcare District and nonprofit The Parent Venture will host a webinar to offer information for parents, caregivers and supportive adults about suicide prevention, including warning signs, risk factors, and how to support a young person who is struggling on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Panelists include Jenny Bratton, manager of grants and programs at the health care district; Dr. Karen Li, director of school health at the health care district; Brook Pollard, a mental health clinician; and county health planner Sylvia Tang.
If you need support during or after the presentation, please call your local crisis hotline or the National Suicide Lifeline at 800-273-8255. For San Mateo County, call StarVista's Crisis Intervention and Suicide Prevention hotline at 650-579-0350.
The Parent Venture, alongside Sequoia Union High School District and Peninsula and Sequoia health care districts, will also host a Wednesday, Sept. 29, talk on the upcoming book "The Stolen Year: How America's Covid Response Failed Kids, and How We Can Fix It" by Anya Kamenetz, an NPR education correspondent.
She examines the impact of the pandemic on children's learning and mental health.
The event runs from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Find out more about the events here. Both events will take place on Zoom.
The Las Lomitas Education Foundation is looking for volunteers who can help in a variety of roles, according to a Sept. 19 Las Lomitas PTA newsletter.
The roles include: an annual giving campaign co-chair, foundation ambassadors, a graphic designer, leadership co-chairs, a marketing chair and more.
Many of these roles have co-chairs, so the time commitment is minimal (one to three hours a week on average).
Sign-up here or email the foundation at [email protected]
