Three arrested for spree of robberies, purse snatches that targeted Asian women

More than 40 purse snatchings and robberies were recorded in the spree, which covered the cities of Campbell, Dublin, East Palo Alto, Fremont, Hayward, Milpitas, Newark, San Jose, San Leandro and San Pablo, according to the District Attorney's Office, which has charged the men for the thefts and hate crime enhancements.

The San Jose Police Department's robbery unit, with assistance from the department's covert response unit and detectives from the Hayward Police Department, concluded the investigation by initiating the arrests and eventual apprehension of the three suspects, who worked in concert to commit dozens of robberies throughout Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Estantino of the San Jose Police Department's robbery unit at 408-277-4166, or Detective Niedenthal of the Hayward Police Department at 510-293-7167.

"I want to thank all of our department members, as well as the outside agencies who assisted with this long and complex investigation," said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata. "Thanks to their hard work, there are three less predators targeting members of our community. We are sensitive to the hate aspect targeting Asian females. I commend District Attorney Jeff Rosen for pursuing hate crime enhancements. We have tenacious investigators, and a dedicated apprehension team that was tasked with bringing these suspects to justice."

On Thursday, Moody was located and arrested in Union City by members of the covert response unit. Two loaded firearms were recovered. One of them was a homemade "ghost gun." Moody was booked into Santa Clara County jail for a multitude of felony robbery charges and is scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson and Blanks were located and arrested in San Jose on Sept. 8. During apprehension efforts, Robinson fled in a vehicle, ran a red light and collided with another vehicle — which injured a 2-year-old girl and her father. Robinson and Blanks were booked in Santa Clara County jail on over 70 counts of felony robbery and have appeared in court for arraignment hearings on Thursday and Friday. They were also scheduled for arraignment on Monday afternoon, according to online court records.

The spree started in late 2020, and in some cases, the defendants allegedly referred to the victims with ethnic slurs, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. They allegedly followed the women as they walked in parking lots to their vehicles, waited until the victims were in their car and either smashed a window or opened a door to take a purse from the passenger seat.

Three arrested for spree of robberies, purse snatches that targeted Asian women

Thefts spanned four Bay Area counties