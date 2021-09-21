Bicyclist steers clear of attempted robber on bridge

Palo Alto police are investigating a Saturday morning robbery attempt after a man reportedly tried to take a bicycle from another man.

The incident occurred at 8:55 a.m. on the pedestrian/bicycle bridge over San Francisquito Creek near the 700 block of Clark Way, police said Monday in a press release. The bridge separates the cities of Menlo Park and Palo Alto and goes through a wooded area.

A man in his 30s was riding his bicycle south when another man blocked his path, demanded the bicycle and attempted to grab the handlebars, police said. The bicyclist was able to get past the man and rode away. As the cyclist left, the man spat on his back and threw a beer can at him, which didn't strike the victim, police said. The attempted robbery was reported to police dispatchers at about 10:45 a.m. The bicyclist wasn't injured.

The perpetrator is described as a Black man in his 30s and about 5 feet and 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was unshaven; dirty or unkempt; and wore a gray sweater, gray shorts and possibly a blue beanie.

The bicyclist said it was possible the man was under the influence of alcohol as his movements were not well coordinated when he attempted to grab the handlebars. There have been no similar crimes reported recently in Palo Alto. Detectives are actively investigating the case.