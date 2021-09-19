News

Argument escalates into stabbing during party

Man hospitalized with serious injuries

by Jamey Padojino / Almanac

A stabbing during a party in Menlo Park's Belle Haven neighborhood early Sunday morning left a man hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing in the 1300 block of Sevier Avenue at about 1:40 a.m. They found a man who was on the ground and suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Officers rendered medical aid as firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene. The man was transported to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed the man was involved in an argument with the suspect, who took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed the man multiple times, according to police. The suspect left the area on foot, last seen heading towards Ivy Drive, and has yet to be located as of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300 or the agency's anonymous tip hotline at 650-330-6395.

