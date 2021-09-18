News

Update: Missing man with Alzheimer's found

Gonzalo Mazuera, 69, was reported missing Saturday morning

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

A 69-year-old man who was reported missing earlier Saturday morning was found and returned to his family, according to the Menlo Park Police Department. The update came around 6:30 p.m.

Further details were not provided.

The Police Department had asked the public for help to find Gonzalo Mazuera, who was last seen Saturday, 8 a.m., on Waverley Court.

Mazuera is 69 years old and has Alzheimer's, according to a previous local Nixle Alert from the Police Department. He was considered "at risk."

Police described Mazuera as a Hispanic male, 6-feet tall and 170 pounds. He us wearing a bracelet with his information, and may be wearing a long-sleeved blue sweat jacket with words 'Barca' on the back and light blue faded jeans," the alert said.

A picture of Mazuera was not provided. Police did not specify if he was a local resident.

