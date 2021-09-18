Community briefs

Other funders of the $34,000 project include the town of Woodside and SLAC, Horsley said.

The Woodside Fire Protection District is expected to use the funds to contract with a forestry service to clear tree trunk debris from the park along the southern and eastern boundaries.

The power lines are considered high voltage, according to Supervisor Don Horsley. "If something goes wrong with those high voltage lines, the fuel underneath it could be a significant problem," he said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a $20,000 grant to support the fire safety project using funds from Measure K, a countywide half-cent sales tax.

The Woodside Fire Protection District and a number of other local agencies, including Stanford University and the town of Woodside, have teamed up on a project to remove dangerous debris from areas of Wunderlich Park near power lines for the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (SLAC).

There are two community meetings set up for people to weigh in on the desired qualities and qualifications the new city manager should have as the city's chief executive.

Menlo Park City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson plans to retire, so the city has hired the search firm The Hawkins Company to look for a replacement.

Walk-ins are welcome, but to help with social distancing, those interested are encouraged to schedule an appointment here .

Hillview Middle School, at 1100 Elder Ave. in Menlo Park, is hosting a flu vaccine clinic on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Safeway Pharmacy. Most insurance is accepted, except for Kaiser.

The developer proposes to redevelop five parcels with a total of 432 new housing units, including 316 apartments and 116 for-sale townhomes. Of those, 15%, or 66, will be set for rent or purchase below the market rate for lower-income households.

A development proposal at 123 Independence Drive on Menlo Park's Bay side is moving toward approval with the launch of its environmental impact review process.

A community survey on the topic in English and Spanish is set to be posted here , from Sept. 16-30. Responses will be anonymous.

The online forums will be held via Zoom on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon (meeting ID 894 8506 7918) and Thursday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 7 p.m. (meeting ID 851 0104 9292).

Terri E. Givens will be the next speaker in the series on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Hillview Middle School. She will talk about her new book "Radical Empathing: Finding a Path to Bridging Racial Divides."

The Menlo Park City School District began its 2021-22 school year parent education speaker series this week with a talk about giving up screens one day a week to allow for more time, creativity and connection.

For more information and to register for the race, go here .

The Boy Scouts will be serving hamburgers and hot dogs, and there will be multiple food trucks. Food and beverages, including alcoholic drinks, will be served all day and during the concert.

Hosted jointly by the Parks and Rec Committee and the Cultural Arts Committee, the event will include a fun run and bike race as well as a town picnic with live music from Ginger + Bandits, a local band featuring Portola Valley residents Ginger Pistilli and Paul Skrabo, and The Humidors, a Bay Area funk band.

PV Live Revive — an all-day event combining Zotts to Tots, the town picnic and a concert — will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Portola Valley's Town Center, 765 Portola Road. All of these events were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the town is combining them into one event.

A "Notice of Preparation" document has been released, announcing the start of the environmental review process and beginning a countdown during which people may suggest topics that should be studied. They may provide comments verbally at the Menlo Park Planning Commission's upcoming meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, or in writing by emailing Contract Principal Planner Payal Baghat at [email protected]

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs