Menlo Park: Two arrested in connection with vandalism incidents

Police in Menlo Park on Thursday arrested two suspects in connection with vandalizing several vehicles with BB guns.

The 18- and 21-year-old men, both from East Palo Alto, were arrested on suspicion of 14 counts of vandalism, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

On Thursday at 8:17 p.m., officers received three reports of windows of vehicles being smashed.

Investigators determine the damage had been caused by a BB gun.

At 10:12 p.m., officers received another report of a vehicle window vandalism that had just occurred on O'Keefe Street.