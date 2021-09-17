News

Menlo Park: Two arrested in connection with vandalism incidents

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Police in Menlo Park on Thursday arrested two suspects in connection with vandalizing several vehicles with BB guns.

The 18- and 21-year-old men, both from East Palo Alto, were arrested on suspicion of 14 counts of vandalism, according to the Menlo Park Police Department.

On Thursday at 8:17 p.m., officers received three reports of windows of vehicles being smashed.

Investigators determine the damage had been caused by a BB gun.

At 10:12 p.m., officers received another report of a vehicle window vandalism that had just occurred on O'Keefe Street.

Responding officers were able to obtain a possible description of the suspects from witnesses.

At 10:22 p.m., an officer located the suspects in the area of Willow Road and Gilbert Street.

Police detained the suspects and found two loaded BB handguns in their possession.

Police also found additional vehicles that had been vandalized by the suspects with the BB guns.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

