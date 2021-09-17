News

Crime briefs: Burglaries in Atherton, Portola Valley

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 17, 2021, 11:58 am 0
Police arrest woman wearing Atherton resident's necklace

Atherton police arrested a woman on Saturday, Sept. 11, who they say broke into a home by breaking a screen door.

At around 9 a.m. in the 400 block of Middlefield Road, a resident reported hearing someone inside the home, according to a Sept. 14, police news bulletin. The resident called out to the person, but did not get a response. The resident then left the house and called police.

Police arrived and arrested a woman found in a bedroom of the home wearing a necklace belonging to the resident. The woman had gathered other items prior to police arriving, they said.

So far, there have been 40 burglaries in town this year, said Sgt. Anthony Kockler in a Thursday, Sept. 16, email.

Police arrested the woman on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and vandalism and booked her into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City. She is not believed to be connected with any of the other burglaries in town, Kockler said.

Jewelry likely taken in Portola Valley burglary

Someone broke into a home in the 100 block of Thistle Street in Portola Valley while a resident was on vacation, according to a Tuesday, Sept. 14, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office press release.

Police were dispatched on Sept. 4 when the resident returned home and discovered someone had rummaged through the bedrooms. The resident believes jewelry was taken.

Residents can always ask for passing checks when they are out of town for an extended period of time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident may call the Sheriff's Office anonymous tipline at 800-547-2700.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.