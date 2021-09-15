Obituaries: A list of local residents who died recently

Tina Enomoto, 71, a former Portola Valley resident, died on Aug. 7. Emmanuel Barbariol, 96, a longtime Menlo Park resident, died on Aug. 20. Noble Hancock, a Portola Valley resident of 61 years, died on Aug. 21. George White Jr., 86, a former Portola Valley resident, died on Aug. 25. Kathleen Gaffney Braunstein, 77, a Woodside resident and docent for 25 years at the Filoli Historic House & Garden, died on Sept. 2.

