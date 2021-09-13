News

District Attorney's two-year investigation of alleged financial misdeeds by former community college chancellor about to conclude

With investigation complete, DA's Office to meet with Ron Galatolo's new attorney this month

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 13, 2021, 11:01 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The entrance of Cañada College in Redwood City on Feb. 10, 2021. The college is part of the San Mateo County Community College District. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe has completed a two-year investigation into Ron Galatolo, the county community college district's contentious chancellor emeritus, who was fired from his post amid claims of financial impropriety. A meeting this month with Galatolo's attorney should help the DA "finally decide how the case will proceed," Wagstaffe said.

Wagstaffe had "several productive meetings" with Galatolo's attorneys after the DA's Office finished its criminal investigation in June, Wagstaffe said in a Sept. 8, email. Investigators began looking into Galatolo back in the summer of 2019.

"In late August we were advised that Mr. Galatolo had fired his attorneys and hired a new attorney, Redwood City attorney Charles J. Smith. Mr. Smith asked for time to be able to get up to speed and similarly make a presentation to us."

This presentation is scheduled for this month, after which the DA's Office will make the case decision.

Among the allegations leveled against Galatolo are the use of public funds for retirement incentives, undisclosed personal relationships with the district's vendors and undisclosed gifts from contractors who work for the district, according to the district. These gifts appear to have included high-end travel, concert tickets and meals, and do not appear to have been reported on a Form 700 as required by law.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

The district's governing board voted to end Galatolo's $467,700 annual contract during a closed session at its Feb. 6 retreat, said Trustee John Pimentel in an email on Feb. 8. Not only did the board fire Galatolo, but Pimentel said it also voted to try to claw back what it paid the chancellor emeritus under his 2019 contract.

He failed to complete any work over the 18 months, trustees said in a Feb. 6 letter to Galatolo. He also "refused" to answer any of the board's questions about his work for the district, they said.

District officials could not be reached for comment on whether the attempt to recoup some of Galatolo's salary was successful.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

District Attorney's two-year investigation of alleged financial misdeeds by former community college chancellor about to conclude

With investigation complete, DA's Office to meet with Ron Galatolo's new attorney this month

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Mon, Sep 13, 2021, 11:01 am

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe has completed a two-year investigation into Ron Galatolo, the county community college district's contentious chancellor emeritus, who was fired from his post amid claims of financial impropriety. A meeting this month with Galatolo's attorney should help the DA "finally decide how the case will proceed," Wagstaffe said.

Wagstaffe had "several productive meetings" with Galatolo's attorneys after the DA's Office finished its criminal investigation in June, Wagstaffe said in a Sept. 8, email. Investigators began looking into Galatolo back in the summer of 2019.

"In late August we were advised that Mr. Galatolo had fired his attorneys and hired a new attorney, Redwood City attorney Charles J. Smith. Mr. Smith asked for time to be able to get up to speed and similarly make a presentation to us."

This presentation is scheduled for this month, after which the DA's Office will make the case decision.

Among the allegations leveled against Galatolo are the use of public funds for retirement incentives, undisclosed personal relationships with the district's vendors and undisclosed gifts from contractors who work for the district, according to the district. These gifts appear to have included high-end travel, concert tickets and meals, and do not appear to have been reported on a Form 700 as required by law.

The district's governing board voted to end Galatolo's $467,700 annual contract during a closed session at its Feb. 6 retreat, said Trustee John Pimentel in an email on Feb. 8. Not only did the board fire Galatolo, but Pimentel said it also voted to try to claw back what it paid the chancellor emeritus under his 2019 contract.

He failed to complete any work over the 18 months, trustees said in a Feb. 6 letter to Galatolo. He also "refused" to answer any of the board's questions about his work for the district, they said.

District officials could not be reached for comment on whether the attempt to recoup some of Galatolo's salary was successful.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.