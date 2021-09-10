Stanford's Second Sunday program digs into unique landscape sculptures

The latest edition of the Stanford University museums' Second Sunday from Home program is just the tip of the iceberg, in a sense: The family-friendly online program on Sept. 12, 11 a.m., explores landscape sculptures by Sam Richardson ahead of the opening later this month of an exhibition highlighting his works.

Participants can create their own sculpture inspired by the exhibition "Sam Richardson: Islands, Ice, and Sand" that opens Sept. 23 at Stanford's Anderson Collection. Richardson loved nature and the outdoors, according to the Second Sunday program information, so fittingly the program's sculpture activity uses some recycled items to craft a papier mâché creation that pays tribute to nature.

The show at the Anderson Collection will focus on Richardson's small-scale pieces from the late 1960s to the mid-1970s, which used polyurethane foam, acrylic, and polyester resin sculpture to create layers and depth.

For more information, visit museum.stanford.edu