'Limitless' online series highlights favorites from ballet company's archives

Smuin Contemporary Ballet kicks off the 2021-22 season with a monthlong virtual program that offers an eclectic tour through the company archives.
"Limitless Michael Smuin," which runs Sept. 9-Oct. 4, highlights four audience favorites presented on demand — about one production a week. Each piece's run will conclude with an Artists' Insights, an online panel discussion about how the work was created.
This self-contained fall season features archival footage of performances — some not seen for nearly 20 years, and through its diverse offerings, touches on tragedy, love, joy and whimsy.
The "Limitless" series begins by revisiting "Stabat Mater," a ballet created by late company founder Michael Smuin in response to 9/11, set to a piece by composer Antonín Dvořak’s based on the 13th century hymn “Stabat Mater Dolorosa.” The company is presenting the piece, Sept. 9-13, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. An Artists' Insights talk takes place Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m.
Also featured in the series:
Lively selections by Mozart set the scene for "Cyrano," Sept. 16-20, adapted from Edmond Rostand's play about a brilliant but not conventionally handsome poet and soldier who woos the woman he loves on behalf of another.
"Pinocchio," Sept. 23-27, is based on the fairy tale created by 19th-century Italian writer and humorist Carlo Collodi about a wooden puppet who longs to be a real boy. The piece draws on a score of 18th- and 19th-century works by composers such as Rossini and Donizetti.
The series concludes Sept. 3-Oct. 4 with the swashbuckling "Zorro!" about the California folk hero. The piece, which features an original score by Charles Fox, draws on Broadway influences.
A season ticket (all four performances in the series) is $39. Tickets for individual ballets are $12. For more information and a full schedule of performances and panel discussions, visit smuinballet.org.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.