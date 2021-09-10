Arts

'Limitless' online series highlights favorites from ballet company's archives

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Sep 10, 2021, 5:06 pm 0
Smuin company artists dance in "Zorro!" which stream online Sept. 30-Oct. 4, 2021. Courtesy Tom Hauck/Smuin Ballet

Smuin Contemporary Ballet kicks off the 2021-22 season with a monthlong virtual program that offers an eclectic tour through the company archives.

​"​Limitless Michael Smuin,​" which runs Sept. 9-Oct. 4​, highlights four audience favorites presented on demand — about one production a week. Each piece's run will conclude with an Artists' Insights, an online panel discussion about how the work was created.

​​This​ self-contained fall season​​ features archival footage of performances —​ some not seen for nearly 20 years, and through its diverse offerings, touches on ​tragedy, love, joy and whimsy.

​The "Limitless" series begins by revisiting "Stabat Mater," a ballet created by late company founder Michael Smuin​​ in response to 9/11, set to a piece by composer Antonín Dvořak’s based on the 13th century hymn “Stabat Mater Dolorosa.” The company is presenting the piece, Sept. 9-13, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.​ ​An Artists' Insights talk takes place Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m.

Smuin artists Erica Chipp-Adams and Robert Kretz perform in "Stabat Mater," presented online Sept. 9-13, in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Courtesy Chris Hardy/Smuin Ballet

Also featured in the series:

​Lively selections by Mozart​ set the scene for "Cyrano," Sept. 16-20, adapted from Edmond Rostand's play about a brilliant but not conventionally handsome poet and soldier who woos the woman he loves on behalf of another.

"Pinocchio," Sept. 23-27, is based on the fairy tale created by 19th-century Italian writer and humorist Carlo Collodi about a wooden puppet who longs to be a real boy. The piece draws on a score of 18th- and 19th-century works by composers such as Rossini and Donizetti.

Smuin artists Easton Smith, left, as the Captain, and Rodolphe Cassand as Zorro in Smuin Contemporary Ballet's production of "Zorro!" available online Sept. 30-Oct. 4 Courtesy Tom Hauck/Smuin Ballet

The series concludes Sept. 3-Oct. 4 with the swashbuckling "Zorro!" about the California folk hero. The piece, which features an original score by Charles Fox, draws on Broadway influences.

A season ticket (all four performances in the series) is $39. Tickets for individual ballets are $12. For more information and a full schedule of performances and panel discussions, visit smuinballet.org.

