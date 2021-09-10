Haven't voted in the recall yet? You still have more than one way to cast your ballot.

California residents face two questions on their ballots for the upcoming state recall election: whether to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, and, if so, who should succeed him.
Voters have until Tuesday, Sept. 14, to either postmark their ballots, drop them off at a designated ballot box or vote in person at their local vote center. But that doesn't mean they have to wait until the 11th hour on election day to participate.
As usual, voters can return their ballots by mail any time prior to election day. Mail ballots were sent out starting the week of Aug. 16. (Voters can sign up to track their ballot's location here.) Ballots must be postmarked by Sept. 14 and received by the county election office by Sept. 21 to be counted.
Santa Clara and San Mateo counties already have opened up vote centers to allow people to vote or drop off their ballots in person ahead of election day on Tuesday. On Monday, vote centers in both counties will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday, locations will be open for extended hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ballots returned in person must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on election day.
The voter registration deadline passed on Aug. 30, but same-day voter registration (or conditional voter registration) is available at vote centers.
Check out the list below to find out where to vote.
Voters also can find the nearest ballot drop-off locations at sos.ca.gov/elections.
Atherton
Menlo College, El Camino Hall, 1000 El Camino Real
East Palo Alto
Lewis and Joan Platt Family YMCA, Half Gym, 550 Bell St.
Los Altos
Los Altos Youth Center, Multipurpose Room, 1 North San Antonio Road
Los Altos Hills
Town of Los Altos Hills, Council Chambers, 26379 Fremont Road
Menlo Park
Arrillaga Family Recreation Center, Sequoia Room, 700 Alma St.,
Mountain View
Church of Scientology Silicon Valley, The Chapel, 1066 Linda Vista Ave.
Palo Alto
Cubberley Community Center, Gym A, 4000 Middlefield Road
Portola Valley
Portola Valley Town Center, Community Hall, 765 Portola Road
Redwood City
San Mateo County Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder, 555 County Center
Woodside
Woodside Village Church, 3154 Woodside Road
Election results will be available 8 p.m. , Tuesday, as ballots are counted in batches.
For more information on the upcoming election, check out the CalMatters guide here.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.