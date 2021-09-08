News

Stanford University resident assistants go on indefinite strike

by Betty Marquez Rosales / EdSource

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 8, 2021, 11:42 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Students at Stanford University walk towards the main quad on March 13, 2015. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Resident assistants at Stanford University went on an indefinite strike Thursday after the university failed to meet their demands, according to the Stanford Daily.

The student staff members live in 28 residence halls and called on Stanford to meet four main demands: provide a virtual option for in-person trainings (a demand that surfaced after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a training in person), increase pay, involvement in decision-making, and revise the university's alcohol and drug policy.

Of more than 500 resident assistants which the university hires annually, only about 150 attended a training Thursday morning, the first day of the strike. They went on strike about one week before students are scheduled to begin moving into their dormitory rooms.

This story, from Bay City News Service, was originally published on EdSource.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Join

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stanford University resident assistants go on indefinite strike

by Betty Marquez Rosales / EdSource /

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 8, 2021, 11:42 am

Resident assistants at Stanford University went on an indefinite strike Thursday after the university failed to meet their demands, according to the Stanford Daily.

The student staff members live in 28 residence halls and called on Stanford to meet four main demands: provide a virtual option for in-person trainings (a demand that surfaced after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a training in person), increase pay, involvement in decision-making, and revise the university's alcohol and drug policy.

Of more than 500 resident assistants which the university hires annually, only about 150 attended a training Thursday morning, the first day of the strike. They went on strike about one week before students are scheduled to begin moving into their dormitory rooms.

This story, from Bay City News Service, was originally published on EdSource.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.