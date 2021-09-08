News

Coroner's office identifies skeletal remains found near Skylonda in April

by Sue Dremann / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 8, 2021, 3:45 pm 0
Skeletal remains found near the Skylonda/Woodside area on April 12 have been identified as belonging to a 42-year-old woman, according to an autopsy report by the San Mateo County Coroner's office.

A dog found the remains of Jill Anderegg, 42, on a residential property near Kebet Ridge Road. The winding road runs west from La Honda Road and dead ends in a remote area.

Anderegg's remains were found at about 8 a.m., according to the autopsy report. The cause of death was listed as "undetermined" due to the advanced state of decomposition. The coroner did not find any signs of obvious traumatic injuries nor signs of suspicious circumstances. The manner of her death is pending investigation.

Anderegg was determined to have been unsheltered and transient, according to the report.

