SamTrans to operate its Sunday schedule on Labor Day

by / Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Sep 5, 2021, 8:55 am 0

A bus stop in downtown Brisbane, Calif. on November 23, 2009. (Ananda Paulas/Bay City News)

Buses for the San Mateo Transit District will operate on a Sunday schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6.

SamTrans officials remind the public that a Sunday schedule is less frequent than the weekday schedule and does not serve schools or routes that do not operate on normal Sundays.

Officials advise passengers to consult the timetables of their regular bus lines to get information on the schedule.

Timetables for bus routes are available here.

SamTrans operates 70 routes throughout San Mateo County. Funded in part by a half-cent sales tax, the San Mateo County Transit District also provides administrative support for Caltrain and the San Mateo County Transportation Authority.

