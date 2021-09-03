Community briefs: Virtual Kings Mountain Art Fair, new classes in Portola Valley, WHOA! scholarship

The fair, which has been held for nearly 60 years, is an important annual fundraiser for the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and Kings Mountain Elementary School .

Though visitors won't get to stroll through the fair's peaceful redwood forest setting, organizers are aiming to make the experience resemble an in-person festival visit. With the online "Walk the Fair" feature, clicking on "booths" displayed on a map of the festival layout gives a virtual sense of strolling through the festival. The online platform also offers a live chat function so that visitors can still enjoy speaking with artists.

The Kings Mountain Art Fair is staying close to home as close as the computer or tablet in your home for the second year in a row. Due to the pandemic, the popular juried art show is again taking place online, Sept. 4-6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The early retirement of her 13-year-old thoroughbred was a crash course in veterinary medicine and inspired her to pursue a career in research to develop new approaches in equine orthopedic surgery. She currently has a 5-year-old horse.

She became a working student at another barn where she is currently responsible for the feeding, care, and management of 15 to 20 horses.

Bodner began working at a local horse camp at the age of 11, progressing through increasingly responsible roles before becoming a head instructor, according to the press release.

"This scholarship will make a significant difference in my ability to continue working, learning, studying, and riding whilst studying animal sciences on the pre-vet track at my top choice university," she said. "It inspires and allows me to pursue the best learning opportunities possible in both my education and my riding."

"All of this year's applicants impressed the selection committee with the depth of their involvement in the equestrian community, as well as the quality of their academic achievement and range of community service activities," said Anne Van Camp, chair of the WHOA! Steering Committee, in a statement. "The economic difficulties that are challenging many families during the pandemic made awarding this scholarship especially meaningful."

This is the second year the pair has awarded the scholarship for students with a demonstrated involvement in equestrian activities as well as academic achievement, community service and financial need.

The Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!) and the Mounted Patrol Foundation granted the $10,000 Woodside-area Equestrian Merit Scholarship Award to Olivia Bodner, 17, a recent graduate of Carlmont High School and Cañada Middle College, according to an Aug. 1 press release. She will attend University of California at Davis this fall.

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews , Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Virtual Kings Mountain Art Fair, new classes in Portola Valley, WHOA! scholarship