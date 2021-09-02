Kings Mountain Art Fair offers virtual art show experience

Slideshow SLIDESHOW: Works by painter Marna Schindler will be featured at Kings Mountain Art Fair. Courtesy Kings Mountain Art Fair SLIDESHOW: Esther Barr will show embossed copper pieces at the fair. Courtesy Kings Mountain Art Fair SLIDESHOW: The Kings Mountain Art Fair will feature jewelry by Shaya Durbin. Courtesy Kings Mountain Art Fair. Previous Next

The Kings Mountain Art Fair is keeping it close to home — that is, as close as the computer or tablet in *your* home — for the second year in a row. The popular juried art show is again taking place online, Sept. 4-6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The fair offers fine art and pieces for the home in a variety of media, including paintings, jewelry, sculpture, photography, glassware and furniture.

Though visitors won't get to stroll through the fair's peaceful redwood forest setting, organizers are aiming to make the experience resemble an in-person festival visit. With the online "Walk the Fair" feature, clicking on "booths" displayed on a map of the festival layout gives a virtual sense of strolling through the festival. The fair's online platform also offers a live chat function so that visitors can still enjoy the unique festival experience of speaking with artists.

The fair, which has been held for nearly 60 years, is an important annual fundraiser for the Kings Mountain Volunteer Fire Brigade and Kings Mountain Elementary School.

For more information, visit kingsmountainartfair.org