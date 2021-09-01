News

Man killed in East Palo Alto shooting Tuesday night

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Sep 1, 2021, 1:40 pm 0

A 26-year-old Redwood City man died in a shooting Tuesday night in East Palo Alto, according to police.

Around 9 p.m., Menlo Park Fire District crews came across a man sitting in a vehicle parked along the sidewalk in the 100 block of Jasmine Way and then discovered he had been shot. He was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries there, and his name has not yet been released, police said.

East Palo Alto police have not announced any arrest or suspect information in the case and ask anyone with information about the killing to call Detective Aleyda Romero at 650-853-7249, leave an anonymous text message or voicemail at 650-409-6792 or to send an anonymous email to [email protected]

