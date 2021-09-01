News

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in car

Man succumbs to injuries in hospital

by Palo Alto Weekly staff / Palo Alto Weekly

A man who died after he was found unresponsive in a parked car in East Palo Alto on Tuesday night has sparked a homicide investigation, police said Wednesday.

East Palo Alto police are investigating a homicide after a man with gunshot wounds was found in his car and later died at a hospital on Aug. 31, 2021. Stock photo courtesy Getty Images.

Around 9 p.m., emergency responders from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District located an unresponsive man sitting in a car parked along a sidewalk in the 100 block of Jasmine Way, according to a press release. The street is near San Francisquito Creek.

As paramedics provided aid to the man, they found he was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police were called to the scene, the release states.

The man was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries. He was a 26-year-old Redwood City resident, according to police. As of Wednesday morning, the San Mateo County Coroner's Office was not releasing his name to the public until his next of kin is notified of the death.

The case is the fourth homicide in the city this year. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds on Woodland Avenue in separate instances on May 4 and May 23. On July 2, a woman was killed during an argument on Verbena Drive, according to police.

Anyone who has information related to Tuesday's homicide is asked to contact East Palo Alto police by calling Detective Aleyda Romero at 650-853-7249. Anonymous tips can also be made by text or voicemail at 650-409-6792 or email to [email protected]

