Menlo Park: Man arrested after resident sees him looking into vehicle

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Aug 31, 2021, 10:51 am
A 34-year-old man was arrested in Menlo Park early Tuesday morning after a resident saw him peering into a vehicle parked in the driveway and officers found him with stolen items and a firearm in his possession, police said.

Officers responded around 12:10 a.m. to the 300 block of Lexington Drive, where the resident said she saw on her video surveillance system a man looking into the car.

She gave police a description of the suspect and his direction of travel and officers found him minutes later hiding in the driveway of a nearby home. Officers searched the neighborhood and found a backpack along with a loaded semi-automatic handgun, as well as car keys in his possession that were to a vehicle parked in the same block and had been stolen from Millbrae, police said.

The man was booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal possession of a firearm, petty theft and other offenses.

Editor's note: It is The Almanac's policy to withhold the names of those arrested for most crimes until the District Attorney's Office has determined that there is sufficient evidence to file charges in the case.

