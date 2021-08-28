News

Spare the Air alert extended through Sunday

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

The Stanford Dish and Dumbarton Bridge are barely visible from Portola Valley due to smoke from wildfires on Aug. 18, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Bay Area residents are banned from burning wood indoors and outdoors for the third day in a row, as the Spare the Air alert in place for Friday and Saturday now is extended to Sunday.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending the alert due to wildfire smoke in the region.

The good news is that air quality is expected to generally improve on Sunday due to increasing onshore northwesterly winds.

However, lingering smoke offshore along with smoke already trapped near the surface is expected to cause isolated unhealth for sensitive groups in the North and East Bay.

Good to moderate air quality is predicted for other parts of the Bay Area.

The latest air quality readings in the region can be found at baaqmd.gov/highs.

People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 800-HELP-AIR (4357-247), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

